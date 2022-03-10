Contrasting GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GoodRx has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GoodRx and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 8.36 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -221.97 Fiserv $16.23 billion 3.92 $1.33 billion $1.99 48.38

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03% Fiserv 8.22% 11.60% 4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GoodRx and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 9 0 2.50 Fiserv 0 6 15 0 2.71

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 107.53%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $128.90, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Fiserv.

Summary

Fiserv beats GoodRx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

