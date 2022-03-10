Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$746,840.77 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,175,486.

Donald Strickland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$780.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

CMMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

