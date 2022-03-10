Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 47,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.