Cormark Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$8.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

BDI stock opened at C$4.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

