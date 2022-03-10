Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 14,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 839,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 301,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Costamare by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

