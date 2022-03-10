Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
BASE stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
