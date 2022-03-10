Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

BASE stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

