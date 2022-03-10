Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $208.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Coupa Software stock opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,245,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

