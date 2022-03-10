Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.74

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 191840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

COVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($78.26) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

