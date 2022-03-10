Cowen Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $38.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

