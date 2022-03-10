Craig Swanger Acquires 175,000 Shares of Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Rating) insider Craig Swanger purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$25,375.00 ($18,521.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 802.61, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25.
Wisr Company Profile (Get Rating)
