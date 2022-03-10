Craig Swanger Acquires 175,000 Shares of Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Stock

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Rating) insider Craig Swanger purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$25,375.00 ($18,521.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 802.61, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25.

Wisr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. It offers personal loans for 3, 5, and 7-year maturities to consumers, then on-sells these loans to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. Wisr Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in The Rocks, Australia.

