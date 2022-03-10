Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWEGF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

CWEGF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

