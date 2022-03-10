CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. CRH has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

