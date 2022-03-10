Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 8,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,454. Cricut has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

