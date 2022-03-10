Critical Review: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $652.19 million 1.09 $50.65 million $0.53 15.42 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.81 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -5.79

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 7.77% 9.51% 3.31% Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.31%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

