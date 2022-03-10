Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$3.70

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

CRON opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$3.87 and a 12-month high of C$13.61.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

