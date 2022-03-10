Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

