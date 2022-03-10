Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.69. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

