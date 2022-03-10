Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $881,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 934,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,044 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

