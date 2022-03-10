Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $922,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE SXT opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.