CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.