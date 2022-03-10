CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.16.

Shares of CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

