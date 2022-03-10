CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $281,547.21 and approximately $45.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00185413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00361193 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00054345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007901 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

