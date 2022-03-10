CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $478,240.00 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $33.71 on Thursday. CS Disco Inc has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

