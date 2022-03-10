CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for CSL in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.
About CSL (Get Rating)
CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSL (CSLLY)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.