CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for CSL in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

CSL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CSL has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

