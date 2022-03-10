Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 32,536 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Precigen worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Precigen by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Precigen by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 258,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Precigen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 142,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PGEN stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

