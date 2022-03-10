Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 87,900 Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Owlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Owlet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Owlet Inc has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.