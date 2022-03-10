Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 87,900 Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Owlet as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Owlet (Get Rating)
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
