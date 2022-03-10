Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 103,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.