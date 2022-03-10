Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $507,000 in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,093,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Holley Inc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.04.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holley Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

