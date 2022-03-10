Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -969.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

