Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,441 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Clarus worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clarus by 102,728.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

