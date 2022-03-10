Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 47,152 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 47,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 84.1% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 137,697 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of UiPath by 68.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,847,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of PATH opened at $29.19 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

