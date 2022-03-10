Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

