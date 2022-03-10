Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $255.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.