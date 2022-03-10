CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of CURO Group worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $484.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

