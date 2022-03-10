Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.