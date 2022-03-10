CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 4.9% Higher

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $112.32. 5,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 145,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Partners (UAN)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.