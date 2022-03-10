CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 4.9% Higher

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $112.32. 5,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 145,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.24 per share. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.04%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 285.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

