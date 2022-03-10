Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,166 shares of company stock worth $2,506,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

