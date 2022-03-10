Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,166 shares of company stock worth $2,506,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

