Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

