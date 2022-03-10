D Keith Grossman Buys 3,200 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at $43,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

