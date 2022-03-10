Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DADA opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.48.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

