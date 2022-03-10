Dai Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and $331.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00103359 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,817,143,894 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

