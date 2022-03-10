Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,787. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

