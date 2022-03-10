Daniel P. Burkland Sells 1,685 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $94.43 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

