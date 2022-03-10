Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of BN stock opened at €51.10 ($55.54) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a one year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.70.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

