Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

