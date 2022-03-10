Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.38 ($64.54).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.10 ($55.54) on Thursday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.70.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

