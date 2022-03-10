Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 6.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $50.31. Approximately 19,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,257,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after acquiring an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

