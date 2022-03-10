Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Vanessa Colomar Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Vanessa Colomar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darktrace alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

LON:DARK opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 548.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. Darktrace plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.14).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DARK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Darktrace (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.