David A. Vort Sells 3,161 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.